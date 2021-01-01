Corporate & Charitable Sponsors
WUWM thanks the following businesses, professional firms and foundations for supporting the mission of public radio. WUWM would also like to thank our charitable sponsors, the foundations that support WUWM through funding underwriting announcements for local charities.
A
ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis
AIA Wisconsin
AIDS Resource Center Wisconsin
Advance Camping Sales
Aldo Leopold Foundation
Amdur Productions
American Family Insurance
American Folklore Theatre
Amish Craftsman Guild II
Anodyne Coffee
Ascension
Aurora Health Care
B
B & L Photolab Inc.
BMO Harris Bradley Center
Balzac Wine Bar
The Bartolotta Restaurants
Bayfield Chamber of Commerce
Beans & Barley
Becker, Hickey & Poster
Beerline Café
Bel Canto Chorus
Beloit College
Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee
Bridgewood Advisors
Brookfield Academy
Brookfield Longevity Clinic
Burbach and Stansbury Family Law
C
CDW
Café Corzon
Café Manna
Candlewick Press
Cardinal Stritch University
Centro
Children's Hospital of Wisconsin / Foster Care
Colectivo Coffee
Columbia Birth Hospital
Columbia St. Mary's
Corley Real Estate
The Corners of Brookfield
Craig Graybar Furniture Works
D
Danceworks
Draft & Vessel
Dominion Properties
Donovan Jorgenson
Door to Door Organics
E
Eagle Harbor Inn
Early Music Now
East Town Association
F
Family Mediation Center
Festa Italiana
Festival City Symphony
Festivals of Cedarburg
Fine Furnishing Show
First Stage Children's Theater
First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee
Florentine Opera
Forefront Dermatology
Friends of Charles Allis, Villa Terrace
Froedtert and the Medical College of WI
Fyxation Bicycle Co.
G
GI Associates
GZA GeoEnvironmental
Gathering on the Green
Get Behind the Arts
Gimbel Reilly Guerin Brown
Gingko Leaf Studio
Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast
Good Harvest Market
Grohmann Museum
H
Half Price Books
Halling & Cayo
Halloran Law Offices
Hansen and Hildebrand Family Law
Hansen Reynolds LLC
Harleys For Men
Hayat Pharmacy
Helen Bader Foundation
Historic Milwaukee
Holzman Furs
Hometown Building
Hotel Metro
Hunger Task Force
Husch Blackwell Law
I
Immanuel Presbyterian Church
Independence First
Intelligent Conversations
Irish Fest
J
John Michael Kohler Arts Center
K
Karl Ratzsch’s Restaurant
Kathleen Ernst
Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University
L
LaFleur Law Offices
Lakefront Brewery
Lakeshore Eye Care Professionals
Law Office of Ruth Irvings
Leslie Hindman Auctioneers
Lowlands Group
Lumen Christi Catholic School
Lutheran a Cappella Choir
Lynden Sculpture Garden
M
Mandel Group, Inc.
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts
Marquette Law School
Marquette University - Haggerty Museum of Art
Maxie's
Medical College of Wisconsin - Center for Bioethics and Medical Humanities
Medical College of WI - Department of Ophthamology
Medical College of WI - Family Medicine
Medical Society of Milwaukee County
Meijer
Meta House
Metro Eye Milwaukee
Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce
Midwest Renewable Energy Association
Milwaukee Achiever Literacy Services
Milwaukee Art Museum
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Milwaukee Choristers
Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra
Milwaukee Comedy
Milwaukee County Department of Family Care
Milwaukee County Winter Farmer's Market
Milwaukee Downtown
Milwaukee Film / Milwaukee Film Festival
Milwaukee Fringe Festival
Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design
Milwaukee Jewish Festival
Milwaukee Magazine
Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Milwaukee Public Library
Milwaukee Public Museum
Milwaukee Public Schools
Milwaukee Public Television
Milwaukee Small Business Week
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Milwaukee Theatre
Mod Gen
Museum of Wisconsin Art
My Choice Family Care
N
Natural Awakenings
Nature's Classroom Institute and Montessori School
Next Act Theatre
Nicolet High School
North Shore Boulangerie
Northwestern University
O
Oak Creek Urgent Care
Odd Duck
Old World Wisconsin
Optix on Downer
Orley Shabahang
Outpost Natural Foods
Ozaukee Washington Land Trust
P
PNC Financial
Pabst Theater
Pastiche Bistro
Petrou Eye Care
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin
Plymouth Church
Prairie Hill Waldorf School
The Prairie School
Pridefest Milwaukee
Present Music
Q-R
The REDI Clinic
Racine Art Museum
Recraft and Relic
RemedyNow
Renaissance Theaterworks
Rinehart, Scaffidi & Rinehart, LLC
The Riverside Theater
Robert W. Baird & Company
Rogers Memorial Hospital
Rohr Jewelers
The Ruckus
S
SB Framing Gallery
SFM Mutual Insurance
SJA Financial Advisory
Sadoff Investment
Saint John's On The Lake
SaintA
Sattell, Johnson, Appel & Associates
Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts
Sheboygan Symphony
Shorewest Realtors - Essam Elsafy
Simon and Schuster
Skylight Music Theater
Sommer's Subaru
South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center
Southeastern Wisconsin Unitarian Universalist Congregations
St. Eugene School
St. Olaf Choir
St. Paul Episcopal Church
Steven Meyerson, CPA
Story Hill Renovations
Stowell Associates
Summerfest
T
Tamarack Waldorf School
Theatre Gigante
Transfer Pizzeria
Turner Hall Ballroom
U
US Bank
UWM
UWM Helen Bader Institute
UWM Lubar School of Business
UWM Peck School of the Arts
UW-Parkside
Ultra Fidelis
University School of Milwaukee
Unity Center of Light
V
Village Ace Hardware
Village of Wauwatosa
Village Playhouse
VISIT Milwaukee
von Briesen & Roper
W
WASCO Windows
Wachtel Tree Science
Wandsnider Landscape Architects
Wauwatosa Public Library
Wellspring
Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare
Wisconsin Cheese Mart
Wisconsin Center District
Wisconsin Conservatory of Music
Wisconsin Intergenerational Orchestra
Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts
Wisconsin Philharmonic
Wisconsin State Fair
Wolf Star Technologies
CHARITABLE SPONSORS
Argosy Foundation
Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee
The Healing Center
Penfield Children's Center
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin
River Revitalization Foundation
Sojourner Family Peace Center
Four - Four Foundation
University Lake School
Stollenwerk Family Foundation
Milwaukee Catholic Schools
David & Julia Uihlein Charitable Foundation
City Year
Harry & Mary Franke Idea Fund of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation
Agape Community Center
Audio & Braille Literacy Enhancement
|For information on becoming a corporate or charitable sponsor,
please call 414-227-3355 or complete this form.