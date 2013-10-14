Today Is The Last Day For The 'International Herald Tribune'

Monday marks the last day of newsstand sales of the International Herald Tribune, the newspaper that was once instrumental in keeping American expatriates up to date on their homeland. On Tuesday, the paper will bear a new name: The International New York Times.

"The paper has changed names a number of times since its founding 126 years ago," reads a story in the newspaper about the change, "but its mission has always remained the same: to provide a global perspective on events and ideas shaping the world."

A slideshow accompanying the Herald's story about the name change includes black-and-white photos of luminaries such as Andy Warhol and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. reading The International Herald Tribune.

For decades, the newspaper was a cultural force, featuring in Ernest Hemingway's novel The Sun Also Rises in addition to French director Jean-Luc Godard's Breathless (or if you prefer the original title, À Bout de Souffle). In that film, actress Jean Seberg is seen hawking it on the street.

For our Newscast unit, NPR's Eleanor Beardsley reports:

"The New York Times has owned the Herald Tribune for the last decade, and the name change is meant to streamline the company's print and online editions.

"Founded in 1887 by New York Herald publisher Gordon Bennett, the paper aimed to provide American expats living in Paris with news from home, from stock prices to the latest baseball scores.

"Charles Trueheart was the Paris correspondent for The Washington Post in the 1990s when the Post jointly owned the Herald Tribune with The New York Times. He says the Tribune began as a Paris local paper.

"'To me, the Herald Tribune represents a time when Paris truly was the expatriate capital of America,' he said.

"The Herald Tribune is sold in 135 countries."

