Lawrence is the senior producer of Maryland Morningand the project leader for WYPR’s year-long series about inequality, "The Lines Between Us." Lawrence earned master's degrees from American University's sociology department and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. He has contributed to magazines, newspapers, and public radio programs like Columbia Journalism Review, Oxford American, Studio 360, Weekend America (R.I.P.), Marketplace Money, and the Sunday Real Estate section of The New York Times. Lawrence's chapter "New Possibilities and Old Limitations of Political Art in The Wire" appeared in The Art of Social Critique: Painting Mirrors of Social Life, published by Lexington Books in 2011.