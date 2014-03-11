Congress To Investigate General Motors Recall

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GREENE: General Motors last month recalled 1.6 million older-model compact cars. The concern was that faulty ignition switches could cause the cars engines to turn off - a problem that's been linked to 13 deaths. GM employees knew of the issue as early as 2004, according to the company's own chronology.

Late yesterday, the House Energy and Commerce Committee said it will investigate the slow response of both General Motors and federal regulators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened its own probe into the recall last month. GM has launched an internal investigation.