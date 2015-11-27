Fantasy Sports As Day Job: Meet One Of The Industry's Top Winners

Is daily fantasy sports a game of skill or one of chance? Just ask one of the industry's top winners, a Bostonian who treats daily fantasy sports as his day job.

The 27-year-old math and econ grad says he puts more than $100,000 at stake each day, and that he's up a cool three million so far this year. On a morning ahead of a day full of sports competitions, he analyzes his fantasy rosters, assesses his risk and submits multiple entries in a bid to beat everyone else who thinks they can put together a better fantasy team.

Copyright 2021 WBUR. To see more, visit WBUR.