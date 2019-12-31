© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

Dating App Bumble Restores Actress Sharon Stone's Profile

Published December 31, 2019 at 5:20 AM CST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. You ever thought online dating is terrible? Yes, absolutely. Turns out, it's hard even for famous people. Actress Sharon Stone found that out after she joined the dating app Bumble. When other users saw her profile, they reported it, thinking, this cannot be the real Sharon Stone. The star of "Basic Instinct" tweeted at Bumble, pleading, don't shut me out of the hive. And they restored her account. Get back out there, Sharon. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Economy & Business