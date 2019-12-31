Dating App Bumble Restores Actress Sharon Stone's Profile

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. You ever thought online dating is terrible? Yes, absolutely. Turns out, it's hard even for famous people. Actress Sharon Stone found that out after she joined the dating app Bumble. When other users saw her profile, they reported it, thinking, this cannot be the real Sharon Stone. The star of "Basic Instinct" tweeted at Bumble, pleading, don't shut me out of the hive. And they restored her account. Get back out there, Sharon. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.