Columbia Journalism Report Criticizes Exxon CEO's Position On Climate Change
NPR's Robert Siegel speaks with Susanne Rust, senior reporter and director of the Energy and Environment Reporting Project at Columbia University, about Exxon Mobil's climate change policies under the leadership of CEO Rex Tillerson, who is President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state.
Corrected: December 14, 2016 at 11:00 PM CST
During this interview, Susanne Rust is asked about the Rockefeller family's views of Exxon Mobil's efforts to combat climate change. It should have been noted that the Energy and Environment Reporting Project at Columbia University, which Rust directs, receives financial support from the Rockefeller Family Fund and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund.