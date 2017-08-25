Nadine Burke Harris: How Does Trauma Affect A Child's DNA?

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episodeHardwired.

About Nadine Burke Harris's TED Talk

Pediatrician Nadine Burke Harris found an unsettling trend when examining patients at her clinic: trauma. She found that adversity can change a child's biology and result in severe health outcomes.

About Nadine Burke Harris



Nadine Burke Harris is a pediatrician and the founder and CEO of the Center for Youth Wellness. Her organization seeks to create a multidisciplinary clinical model that effectively treats toxic stress in children.

Burke Harris is also a recipient of the Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowship for New Americans and the American Academy of Pediatrics' Arnold P. Gold Foundation Humanism in Medicine Award.

