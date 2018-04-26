Amazon's Alexa Will Help Kids Learn Manners

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. In its never-ending quest to be more and more involved in our lives, Amazon is now trying to help us get our kids to use their manners. Seems a lot of parents didn't like the fact that in order to activate Alexa, all it took was a bossy command. Amazon has updated the software so now if a kid asks Alexa to do something with a please attached, she'll say, thanks for asking nicely. Positive reinforcement, right? As far as we know, Alexa cannot yet get them to clean up their rooms. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.