Goats And Soda Readers: Take Our Survey

Published March 13, 2021 at 6:34 AM CST
We launched this blog in the summer of 2014, when the Ebola outbreak in West Africa had just begun. We've been covering global health and development ever since — never so intensely as during the past year of the coronavirus pandemic.

So you've heard a lot from us. And now we'd like to hear from our readers.

Take the survey.

Tell us how you think we're doing. All it will take is a few minutes to fill out our survey. Thanks!

