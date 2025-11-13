How Kwik Trip achieved a cult following in Wisconsin

We all pick favorites — favorite shows, favorite books. But what about a favorite gas station? For many in the Midwest, it's Kwik Trip.

The gas station chain has over 900 locations across the Midwest and has amassed something of a cult following. But why? What’s the big deal with Kwik Trip?

Archer Parquette is the managing editor at Milwaukee Magazine, and he explored that question for this month’s cover story.

“To someone who’s not from here, it might seem like a weird thing that we have this devotion to what looks like just a chain gas station," Parquette says. “So, we wanted to see what about Kwik Trip is particularly Wisconsin, and learn a bit more about its history.”

He joined Lake Effect’s Xcaret Nuñez to talk more about what makes Kwik Trip so successful — from its fresh food to its friendly customer service.

You can read more about this story in Milwaukee Magazine's November issue, which is out now.