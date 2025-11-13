© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Kwik Trip achieved a cult following in Wisconsin

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Xcaret Nuñez,
Graham Thomas
Published November 13, 2025 at 12:53 PM CST
This month's Milwaukee Magazine features a Kwik Trip-themed collage of the gas station's beloved snack, customers, and trucks delivering food there.
Illustration by James Clapham
/
Milwaukee Magazine
This month's Milwaukee magazine explores the history of Kwik Trip and how the gas station chain amassed its cult-like following.

We all pick favorites — favorite shows, favorite books. But what about a favorite gas station? For many in the Midwest, it's Kwik Trip.

The gas station chain has over 900 locations across the Midwest and has amassed something of a cult following. But why? What’s the big deal with Kwik Trip?

Archer Parquette is the managing editor at Milwaukee Magazine, and he explored that question for this month’s cover story.

“To someone who’s not from here, it might seem like a weird thing that we have this devotion to what looks like just a chain gas station," Parquette says. “So, we wanted to see what about Kwik Trip is particularly Wisconsin, and learn a bit more about its history.”

He joined Lake Effect’s Xcaret Nuñez to talk more about what makes Kwik Trip so successful — from its fresh food to its friendly customer service.

You can read more about this story in Milwaukee Magazine's November issue, which is out now.

_
Tags
Arts & Culture WUWMLake EffectMilwaukee Magazine
Xcaret Nuñez
Xcaret is a WUWM producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Xcaret Nuñez
Graham Thomas
Graham Thomas is a WUWM digital producer.
See stories by Graham Thomas
Related Content