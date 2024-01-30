LIVE UPDATES
What’s happening with redistricting in Wisconsin? WUWM helps explain
Redistricting has become the central focus of politics in Wisconsin.
In Dec. 2023, the Wisconsin Supreme Court threw out the current legislative electoral maps. This has led to a mad dash for politicians and mapmakers to come up with new maps that fit the court’s criteria.
These maps, drawn by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2011 (and again in 2022 with few changes), cemented the party’s majorities in the state's Assembly and Senate.
The state Supreme Court is also deciding whether to hear a case challenging the state's congressional maps.
It’s been confusing for a lot of us. Through WUWM’s election survey, people have asked questions about redistricting over and over again.
So, here is where you can get the latest updates on the redrawing of the state’s maps as well as find answers to your redistricting questions.
New legislative maps: How did we get to this point?
John Johnson, a research fellow at Marquette Law School’s Lubar Center, explains the Wisconsin Supreme Court legislative maps ruling and goes over the legislative maps that have been submitted to the court.
Wisconsin Supreme Court rules legislative maps unconstitutional
Late in 2023, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Wisconsin’s current legislative maps are unconstitutional because they contain noncontiguous pieces — meaning parts of some of the districts don't touch the rest of the district, Johnson explains. And for that reason, the court prohibited their use in any future elections.
“And the court said that if they choose a remedial map — if the legislature and governor failed to agree on a new map and the court is forced to choose — they will consider additional fairness criteria when they choose a map beyond simply contiguity.”
As for what’s all included in that additional “fairness criteria,” Johnson says maps should have:
- Equal populations
- Be compact
- Follow municipal, county and ward lines
- Comply with federal civil rights requirements
- Account for partisan impact
Johnson says what’s most controversial is the partisan fairness criteria. “[The court is] looking for a map that comes close to giving majority control of the legislature to the party that gets the most votes in legislative races.”
Proposed maps submitted to the court
The Supreme Court is considering maps submitted by:
- Legislative Republicans
- WILL (Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty), a conservative law firm
- Gov. Tony Evers
- Law Forward, a progressive firm
- Senate Democrats
- Wright Petitioners, a group who is who are working with some prominent, national, Democratic-aligned law firms
The court, Johnson explains, is also employing two consultants who could tweak these maps or even draw their own.
When comparing these new, proposed maps to the current legislative maps, Johnson says:
- The Legislative Republican map “is essentially the old map, just with the contiguity problems cleaned up. But for political purposes, it's essentially the same.”
- The WILL map “is quite a lot different, ... in terms of the lines are drawn much differently and it has a more modest but still quite noticeable Republican tilt. Republicans would probably hold control of the Legislature under most scenarios under that map.”
- The four additional plans submitted by Democrats and progressive groups “all create a map that would be close to 50-50 that if Democrats won a majority of the vote, they would be pretty likely to win at least 50 seats in the Assembly.”
Republican reaction to maps
Johnson says what’s upsetting Republicans in the state Legislature is that in many of these proposed maps, Republicans lose their partisan edge and some incumbents are drawn into the same district. The only map that doesn’t not have an incumbent in the same district as another incumbent is the Legislative Republican map.
Could an algorithm be the solution to Wisconsin's gerrymandering problem?
Seven legislative maps were submitted to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, but only six will be considered.
The map not being considered was drawn by Matt Petering, an associate professor of industrial and manufacturing engineering at UW-Milwaukee and owner of District Solutions — a company based around his map-making algorithm.
Petering believes his algorithm is the best way to get fair maps in Wisconsin.
Evers vetoes Republican legislative maps
Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday vetoed a redistricting proposal that the Republican-controlled Legislature passed last week in a last-ditch effort to avert the drawing of legislative boundaries by the state Supreme Court.
The liberal-controlled court said it would draw new maps unless the Legislature and Evers agreed to ones first. They could not agree.
The Republican map largely mirrored maps Evers had proposed, but with changes that would reduce the number of GOP incumbents in the state Senate and Assembly who would have to face one another in November.
Evers said he vetoed the maps because they are “more of the same.”
“Republicans passed maps to help make sure Republican-gerrymandered incumbents get to keep their seats,” he said in a statement. “Folks, that’s just more gerrymandering.”
Republicans don’t have enough votes in the Legislature to override the veto.
The Legislature raced to pass maps ahead of Thursday’s deadline for consultants hired by the Wisconsin Supreme Court to submit their recommendations for new boundary lines. They are reviewing six maps submitted separately by Evers, Republicans, Democrats and others. They could recommend one of those maps or their own. It will then be up to the liberal-controlled court to order the maps.
Republicans ask Protasiewicz to recuse herself from congressional redistricting case
Five of Wisconsin’s Republican members of Congress, along with the Republican-controlled Legislature, asked the newest liberal member of the state Supreme Court not to hear a lawsuit that seeks to redraw congressional district maps ahead of the November election.
National Democrats last week asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take up a challenge to the state’s congressional districts, but the court has yet to decide whether to take the case.
That lawsuit argues that decision last month ordering new state legislative maps opens the door to the latest challenge focused on congressional lines.
Republicans asked in that legislative-district case for Justice Janet Protasiewicz to recuse herself, based on comments she made during her campaign calling the maps “rigged” and “unfair.” She refused to step aside and was part of the 4-3 majority in December that ordered new maps.
Now Republicans are making similar arguments in calling for her to not hear the congressional redistricting challenge. In a motion filed Monday, they argued that her comments critical of the Republican maps require her to step aside in order to avoid a due process violation of the U.S. Constitution. They also cite the nearly $10 million her campaign received from the Wisconsin Democratic Party.
“A justice cannot decide a case she has prejudged or when her participation otherwise creates a serious risk of actual bias," Republicans argued in the motion. “Justice Protasiewicz’s public campaign statements establish a constitutionally intolerable risk that she has prejudged the merits of this case.”
Protasiewicz rejected similar arguments in the state legislative map redistricting case, saying in October that the law did not require her to step down from that case.
“Recusal decisions are controlled by the law,” Protasiewicz wrote then. “They are not a matter of personal preference. If precedent requires it, I must recuse. But if precedent does not warrant recusal, my oath binds me to participate.”
Those seeking her recusal in the congressional redistricting case are the GOP-controlled Wisconsin Legislature and Republican U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald, Glenn Grothman, Mike Gallagher, Bryan Steil and Tom Tiffany.
The only Republican not involved in the lawsuit is U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, who represents western Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District. His is one of only two congressional districts in Wisconsin seen as competitive.
The current congressional maps in Wisconsin were drawn by Evers and approved by the state Supreme Court. The U.S. Supreme Court in March 2022 declined to block them from taking effect.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court is under an extremely tight deadline to consider the challenge. State elections officials have said that new maps must be in place by March 15 in order for candidates and elections officials to adequately prepare for the Aug. 13 primary. Candidates can start circulating nomination papers on April 15.
The lawsuit argues that there is time for the court to accept map submissions and select one to be in place for the November election.