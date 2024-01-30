What’s happening with redistricting in Wisconsin? WUWM helps explain

Lake Effect's Joy Powers talks with Marquette researcher John Johnson. Listen • 13:39

John Johnson, a research fellow at Marquette Law School’s Lubar Center, explains the Wisconsin Supreme Court legislative maps ruling and goes over the legislative maps that have been submitted to the court.



Wisconsin Supreme Court rules legislative maps unconstitutional

Late in 2023, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Wisconsin’s current legislative maps are unconstitutional because they contain noncontiguous pieces — meaning parts of some of the districts don't touch the rest of the district, Johnson explains. And for that reason, the court prohibited their use in any future elections.

“And the court said that if they choose a remedial map — if the legislature and governor failed to agree on a new map and the court is forced to choose — they will consider additional fairness criteria when they choose a map beyond simply contiguity.”

As for what’s all included in that additional “fairness criteria,” Johnson says maps should have:



Equal populations

Be compact

Follow municipal, county and ward lines

Comply with federal civil rights requirements

Account for partisan impact

Johnson says what’s most controversial is the partisan fairness criteria. “[The court is] looking for a map that comes close to giving majority control of the legislature to the party that gets the most votes in legislative races.”

Proposed maps submitted to the court

The Supreme Court is considering maps submitted by:



Legislative Republicans

WILL (Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty), a conservative law firm

Gov. Tony Evers

Law Forward, a progressive firm

Senate Democrats

Wright Petitioners, a group who is who are working with some prominent, national, Democratic-aligned law firms

The court, Johnson explains, is also employing two consultants who could tweak these maps or even draw their own.

When comparing these new, proposed maps to the current legislative maps, Johnson says:



The Legislative Republican map “is essentially the old map, just with the contiguity problems cleaned up. But for political purposes, it's essentially the same.”

The WILL map “is quite a lot different, ... in terms of the lines are drawn much differently and it has a more modest but still quite noticeable Republican tilt. Republicans would probably hold control of the Legislature under most scenarios under that map.”

The four additional plans submitted by Democrats and progressive groups “all create a map that would be close to 50-50 that if Democrats won a majority of the vote, they would be pretty likely to win at least 50 seats in the Assembly.”

Republican reaction to maps

Johnson says what’s upsetting Republicans in the state Legislature is that in many of these proposed maps, Republicans lose their partisan edge and some incumbents are drawn into the same district. The only map that doesn’t not have an incumbent in the same district as another incumbent is the Legislative Republican map.