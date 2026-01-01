Cherita Booker is a digital content strategist and journalist with experience in news, audience engagement and social media strategy.

She creates and manages digital content across multiple platforms, including websites, Facebook, Instagram, X, Threads and other social channels.

Her work focuses on growing audiences through SEO, analytics, social media management and compelling storytelling.

Cherita joined UpNorthNews Wisconsin as a content producer before advancing to social media marketing strategist, where she developed social-first content, executed digital audience growth strategies and managed the organization’s presence across multiple platforms. Prior to joining UpNorthNews, she worked as a producer at Spectrum News, producing daily news coverage and digital content.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Advertising and Media Studies from University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee. Her expertise includes digital content strategy, SEO, audience development, social media management, WordPress, Adobe Premiere and AP Style.

Outside of work, Cherita is a proud mother of two and dog mom who enjoys spending time with her family and fishing.

