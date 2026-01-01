Esther Kramer

Esther has served as a priest at St. Aidan's Episcopal Church since October 2020, as a second-career priest. Her first career was in higher education, where she served in several colleges and universities as professor and Dean of Academic Affairs. She also serves as Regional Missioner to 20 parishes located in south-central Wisconsin, offering support and fostering relationships between parishes and clergy.

She and her husband, Tom, are long-time WUWM listeners, and they realize the power of imagination that radio fosters. They support the station and believe that WUWM is an important force for good in southeastern Wisconsin. Esther and Tom live in Delafield with their two dogs, Fiona and Wesley.