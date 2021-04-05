Capitol Notes: Lasry Posts Significant Early Fundraising Numbers Ahead Of Next Year's Wisconsin U.S. Senate Race
The stakes are high in the race for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat next year, as Republican incumbent Ron Johnson decides whether to bid for a third term. Milwaukee Bucks Executive Alex Lasry, who is running as a Democrat, says his campaign has raised $1 million since he got into the race in mid-February.
In this week’s Capitol Notes, WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com if he thinks Lasry could make a serious run against Sen. Johnson, if the Republican seeks reelection next year.