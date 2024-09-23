Capitol Notes: There are just over 40 days until the election, so let's update a lot of races

We're nearly at the 40-day mark until Election Day, and a lot is going on with the presidential race in Wisconsin. Visits by vice presidential candidates, GOTV is underway, outside money is entering the legislative contests, and two Wisconsin Congressional candidates are actually having a debate.

There's even a political link to the upcoming Minnesota Vikings-Green Bay Packers game.

Who better to coach us all through it than WisPolitics Editor, JR Ross, on this edition of Capitol Notes.