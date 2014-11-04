© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government

NPR Reporters To Follow On Twitter For The 2014 Elections

By Kate Parkinson-Morgan
Published November 4, 2014 at 12:26 PM CST

compiled lists of NPR staff and public radio reporters who will be tweeting on Election Day.

Scroll down to find your state and follow reporters covering your area. Keep up with the latest elections updates with NPR News and NPR Politics on Twitter.

Also, make sure to visit on election night for live results and the smartest reporting, NPR-style. The 2014 Election Party starts at 7 p.m. EST.

NPR national reporters and producers

In the field:

  • Martin Kaste

  • Ina Jaffe

  • Tom Dreisbach

  • Kirk Siegler

  • Eleanor Klibanoff

  • Greg Allen

  • Acacia Squires

  • Michel Martin

  • Davar Ardalan

  • Don Gonyea

  • Nick Fountain

  • Juana Summers

  • Sami Yenigun

  • Ailsa Chang

  • Brakkton Booker

  • Deb Elliott

  • Tim Fitzsimons

  • Tamara Keith

  • Connor Donevan

  • Brian Naylor

  • Wade Goodwyn

  • Kevin Leahy

  • Sonari R Glinton

  • Lucy Perkins

    • From NPR Headquarters in D.C.:

  • Pamela Fessler

  • Charlie Mahtesian

  • Ron Elving

  • Mara Liasson

  • Alan Greenblatt

  • Carrie Johnson

  • Nina Totenberg

  • S.V. Dáte

  • Eyder Peralta

  • Amita Kelly

  • Marilyn Geewax

  • Melissa Block

    • Member station reporters

    Alabama

    Alabama Public Radio

    Alaska

    Juneau: KTOO

  • Ed Schoenfeld

    • Alaska Public Media

  • Alexandra Gutierrez


    • Arizona

    Tempe: KJZZ

  • Jude Joffe-Block

  • Jimmy Jenkins

  • Sarah Ventre


    • Arkansas

    Little Rock: KUAR

  • Nathan Vandiver

  • Chris Hickey

  • Gwen Moritz

    • California

    Central Valley: Central Valley Public Radio

  • Joe Moore

    • Sacramento: Capital Public Radio

  • Ben Adler

    • San Diego: KPBS News

  • Suzanne Marmion

  • Matt Bowler

  • Erik Anderson

  • Jill Replogle

  • Claire Trageser

  • Laura Wingard

    • San Francisco Bay Area: KQED News

  • John Myers

  • Olivia Allen-Price

  • Rachael Myrow

  • Scott Detrow

  • Cyrus Musiker

  • Scott Shafer

    • San Francisco: KALW

  • Ben Trefny

    • Southern California Public Radio: KPCC

  • Andrea Gardner

  • Alice Walton

  • Frank Stoltze

  • Kitty Felde

  • Erika Aguilar

  • Maya Sugarman

  • Benjamin Brayfield


    • Colorado

    Colorado Public Radio

  • Sadie Babits

  • Megan Verlee

  • Ryan Warner

  • John Daley

  • Rachel Estabrook

    • KUNC

  • Nathan Heffel

  • Grace Hood


    • Connecticut

    Connecticut, Mass., R.I. and Long Island: WNPR

  • John Dankosky

  • Tucker Ives

  • Catie Talarski

  • Heather Brandon

  • Ray Hardman

  • Patrick Skahill

  • Lucy Nalpathanchil

  • Harriet Jones

  • Jeff Cohen

  • Tucker Ives

  • Lori Mack

    • Delaware

    Dover: WDDE

  • James Dawson

    • District of Columbia

    Washington: WAMU

  • Michael Martinez

  • Michael Pope

  • Kavitha Cardoza

    • Florida

    Central Florida: WMFE

  • Brendan Byrne

    • Jacksonville: WJCT

  • Karen Feagins

  • Peter Haden

  • Rhema Thompson

  • Melissa Ross

    • South Florida: WLRN Public Media

  • Maria Murriel

  • Tom Hudson

  • Wilson Sayre

  • Alicia Zuckerman

  • Terence Shepherd

  • John O'Connor

  • Nadege C. Green

  • Jessica Meszaros

  • Gina Jordan

  • Christine DiMattei

    • Southwest Florida: WGCU

  • Ashley Lopez

    • Tampa: WUSF

  • Mary Shedden

  • Bobbie O'Brien

  • Craig Kopp

  • Robin Sussingham


    • Georgia

    Atlanta: WABE

  • Jim Burress

  • Lisa George

  • Charles Edwards

  • Martha Dalton

    • Georgia Public Broadcasting

  • Bill Nigut

  • Johnny Kauffman

  • Bradley George

  • Celeste Headlee

  • Gabrielle Ware

  • Elly Yu

  • Rickey Bevington

  • Claire Simms

  • Jeanne Bonner

    • Macon and Middle Georgia: GPB Macon

    Savannah: GPB Savannah

  • Emily Jones

  • Sarah McCammon


    • Hawaii

    Hawaii Public Radio

  • Molly Solomon


    • Idaho

    Boise State Public Radio, KBSX

  • Emilie Ritter Saunders

  • Frankie Barnhill

    • Illinois

    Carbondale: WSIU

  • Jennifer Fuller

    • Central Illinois: WILL

  • Hannah Meisel

    • Chicago: WBEZ and WBEZ Politics

  • Patrick Smith

  • Lauren Chooljian

  • Yolanda Perdomo

  • Tony Arnold

    • Springfield: WUIS

  • Amanda Vinicky

  • Brian Mackey

  • Indiana

    Bloomington: WFIU News

  • Brandon Smith

    • Elkhart: WVPE

    Merrillville: Lakeshore Public Radio

  • Hilary Powell


    • Iowa

    Iowa Public Radio

  • Sarah Boden

  • Clay Masters

    • Kansas

    KCUR

  • Peggy Lowe

  • Brian Ellison

  • Frank Morris

  • Laura Ziegler

  • Alex Smith

  • Sam Zeff

  • Sylvia Maria Gross

    • KGOU

  • Kate Carlton Greer

    • Wichita (KMUW)

  • Aileen LeBlanc

  • Kentucky

    Louisville: WFPL

  • Jacob Ryan

  • Joseph Lord

  • Erica Peterson

    • Lexington: WUKY


    Louisiana

    Baton Rouge: WRKF

  • Sue Lincoln

  • Amy Jeffries

  • Frank Barnett

  • Wallis Watkins

    • New Orleans: WWNO

  • Jason Saul


    • Maine

    Maine Public Broadcasting Network: MPBN News

  • Jay Field

  • Susan Sharon

  • A.J. Higgins


    • Maryland

    Baltimore: WYPR

  • Christopher Connelly


    • Massachusetts

    Boston: WBUR

  • Steve Brown

  • Bruce Gellerman

  • Shannon Dooling

  • Fred Thys

  • Ben Swasey

  • Deb Becker

  • Jack Lepiarz

  • Sacha Pfeiffer

  • John Davidow

  • Margaret Evans

  • Asma Khalid

  • Sacha Pfeiffer

  • Curt Nickisch

  • Zeninjor Enwemeka

  • Anthony Brooks

  • Delores Handy

  • Martha Bebinger

    • Boston: WGBH

  • Sarah Birnbaum

  • Anne Mostue

  • Adam Reilly

  • Phillip W.d. Martin

  • Edgar B Herwick III

    • Western MA, northwestern CT, southern VT and southwestern NH: NEPR News

    Michigan

    Detroit: WDET

  • J. Carlisle Larsen

    • Southern Lower Michigan: Michigan Radio (WUOM/WFUM/WVGR)

  • Mark Brush

  • Lindsey Smith

  • Kate Wells

  • Jake Neher

  • Rick Pluta

  • Tracy Samilton

  • Steve Carmody

    • Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor: WEMU-FM

  • Patrik Holubik

    • Minnesota

    Minnesota Public Radio

  • Brett Neely

  • MPR Politics

  • Catharine Richert

  • Michael Olson


    • Mississippi

    Mississippi Public Broadcasting


    Missouri

    Cape Girardeau: KRCU

  • Jacob McCleland

    • Southwest Missouri: KSMU

  • Scott Harvey

    • St. Louis: St. Louis Public Radio

  • Chris McDaniel

  • Jason Rosenbaum

  • Joseph Leahy

  • Jim Howard

  • Montana

    Montana Public Radio

    Nebraska

    Omaha: KIOS

    Katie Knapp Schubert


    Nevada

    Reno: KUNR

  • Will Stone


    • New Hampshire

    New Hampshire Public Radio

  • Ryan Lessard

  • Michael Brindley

  • Sam Evans-Brown

  • Brady Carlson

  • Brian Wallstin

  • Josh Rogers

  • Emily Corwin


    • New Jersey

    Southern New Jersey: WHYY


    New Mexico

    Southwestern New Mexico: KRWG


    New York

    Albany: WAMC/Northeast Public Radio

  • Pat Bradley

  • Paul Tuthill

  • Dave Lucas

  • Jim Levulis

  • Lucas Willard

    • Buffalo: WBFO

    Canton: NCPR

  • Zach Hirsch

    • New York: WNYC

  • Matt Katz

    • New York: WFUV

  • Jeff Coltin

    • Rochester: WXXI News

  • Michelle Faust

  • Matthew Leonard

  • Hélène Biandudi

  • Karen DeWitt

  • Randy Gorbman

  • Evan Dawson

  • Syracuse: WRVO

  • Ellen Abbott

  • Ryan Delaney

    • Troy: WMHT

  • Jenna F Flanagan


    • North Carolina

    Chapel Hill - WUNC

  • Jeff Tiberii

  • Reema Khrais

  • Dave DeWitt

    • Charlotte: WFAE

  • Ben Bradford

  • Tasnim Shamma

    • North Carolina Public Radio

  • Jessica Jones

  • Jorge Valencia

    • Winston-Salem: WFDD

  • Emily McCord

  • Keri Brown

  • Paul Garber

    • North Dakota

    Prarie Public Radio


    Ohio

    Cleveland and Northeast Ohio: WCPN

  • Tony Ganzer

  • Nick Castele

    • Cincinnati: WVXU

  • Maryanne Zeleznik

  • Bill Rinehart

  • Howard Wilkinson

    • State Impact Ohio

  • Amy Hansen


    • Oklahoma

    Central and Northeast: KOSU

  • Michael Cross

    • Oklahoma City: KGOU News

  • Brian Hardzinski

  • Clayton Smith

    • State Impact Oklahoma

  • Joe Wertz

  • Logan Layden

    • Oregon

    Oregon Public Radio

  • Chris Lehman

  • Krisitan Foden-Vencil

  • Alex Eidman

  • John Rosman

  • Lizzy Duffy

  • Conrad Wilson

  • Amanda Peacher

  • Ryan Haas


    • Pennsylvania

    Central Pennsylvania: WITF News

  • Ben Allen

    • Philadelphia: WHYY

  • Holly Otterbein

  • Katie Colaneri

    • Pittsburgh: WESA

  • Deanna Garcia

    • Rhode Island

    Rhobe Island Public Radio

  • Ian Donnis

  • Catherine Welch

    • South Carolina

    SCETV Radio


    South Dakota

    South Dakota Public Broadcasting

  • Cara Hetland

  • Kealey Bultena

  • Charles Michael Ray


    • Tennessee

    Nashville: WPLN

  • Emily Siner


    • Texas

    Austin: KUT

  • Ben Philpott

  • Matt Largey

  • Veronica Zaragovia

  • Terrence Henry

  • Kate McGee

  • Mose Buchele

  • Nathan Bernier

  • Wells Dunbar

    • Commerce: KETR

    Dallas/Fort Worth/Denton: KERA

  • Shelley Kofler

  • Lauren Silverman

  • Rick Holter

  • Bill Zeeble

  • Doualy Xaykaothao

    • Houston Public Media: KUHF

  • Laura Isensee

  • Gail Delaughter

  • Jose Luis Jiménez

  • Laura Isensee

    • Marfa: KRTS

  • Travis Bubenik

  • Lorne Matalon


    • Utah

    Salt Lake City: KUER News

  • Brian Grimmett

  • Judy Fahys

  • Terry Gildea

  • Andrea Smardon

  • Judy Fahys

    • Utah Public Radio

  • Jennifer Pemberton

    • Vermont

    Vermont Public Radio

  • Taylor Dobbs

  • Bob Kinzel

  • Peter Hirschfeld

  • John Dillon

  • Annie Russell

  • Angela Evancie

  • Sage Van Wing


    • Virginia

    Roanoke:WVTF


    Washington

    Seattle: KUOW

  • Carolyn Adolph

    • Spokane: Spokane Public Radio

  • Paige Browning

    • West Virginia

    West Virginia Public Radio

  • Dave Mistich

  • Ashton Marra

    • Wisconsin

    Milwaukee: WUWM

  • Michelle Maternowski

    • Quad cities NPR (Rock Island, IL and Dubuque, IA): WVIK

  • Michelle O'Neill

    • Wyoming

    WFUV (NY, NJ and Connecticut)

  • Rebecca Lewis

    • Wyoming Public Media

  • Bob Beck

  • Miles Bryan

  • Caroline Ballard

  • Aaron Schrank

