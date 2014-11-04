NPR Reporters To Follow On Twitter For The 2014 Elections

compiled lists of NPR staff and public radio reporters who will be tweeting on Election Day.

Scroll down to find your state and follow reporters covering your area. Keep up with the latest elections updates with NPR News and NPR Politics on Twitter.

Also, make sure to visit on election night for live results and the smartest reporting, NPR-style. The 2014 Election Party starts at 7 p.m. EST.

NPR national reporters and producers



In the field:

From NPR Headquarters in D.C.:

Member station reporters

Alabama

Alabama Public Radio

Alaska

Juneau: KTOO

Alaska Public Media



Arizona

Tempe: KJZZ



Arkansas

Little Rock: KUAR

California

Central Valley: Central Valley Public Radio

Sacramento: Capital Public Radio

San Diego: KPBS News

San Francisco Bay Area: KQED News

San Francisco: KALW

Southern California Public Radio: KPCC



Colorado

Colorado Public Radio

KUNC



Connecticut

Connecticut, Mass., R.I. and Long Island: WNPR

Delaware

Dover: WDDE

District of Columbia

Washington: WAMU

Florida

Central Florida: WMFE

Jacksonville: WJCT

South Florida: WLRN Public Media

Southwest Florida: WGCU

Tampa: WUSF



Georgia

Atlanta: WABE

Georgia Public Broadcasting

Macon and Middle Georgia: GPB Macon

Savannah: GPB Savannah



Hawaii

Hawaii Public Radio



Idaho

Boise State Public Radio, KBSX

Illinois

Carbondale: WSIU

Central Illinois: WILL

Chicago: WBEZ and WBEZ Politics

Springfield: WUIS

Indiana

Bloomington: WFIU News

Elkhart: WVPE

Merrillville: Lakeshore Public Radio



Iowa

Iowa Public Radio

Kansas

KCUR

KGOU

Wichita (KMUW)

Kentucky

Louisville: WFPL

Lexington: WUKY



Louisiana

Baton Rouge: WRKF

New Orleans: WWNO



Maine

Maine Public Broadcasting Network: MPBN News



Maryland

Baltimore: WYPR



Massachusetts

Boston: WBUR

Boston: WGBH

Western MA, northwestern CT, southern VT and southwestern NH: NEPR News

Michigan

Detroit: WDET

Southern Lower Michigan: Michigan Radio (WUOM/WFUM/WVGR)

Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor: WEMU-FM

Minnesota

Minnesota Public Radio



Mississippi

Mississippi Public Broadcasting



Missouri

Cape Girardeau: KRCU

Southwest Missouri: KSMU

St. Louis: St. Louis Public Radio

Montana

Montana Public Radio

Nebraska

Omaha: KIOS

Katie Knapp Schubert



Nevada

Reno: KUNR



New Hampshire

New Hampshire Public Radio



New Jersey

Southern New Jersey: WHYY



New Mexico

Southwestern New Mexico: KRWG



New York

Albany: WAMC/Northeast Public Radio

Buffalo: WBFO

Canton: NCPR

New York: WNYC

New York: WFUV

Rochester: WXXI News

Syracuse: WRVO

Troy: WMHT



North Carolina

Chapel Hill - WUNC

Charlotte: WFAE

North Carolina Public Radio

Winston-Salem: WFDD

North Dakota

Prarie Public Radio



Ohio

Cleveland and Northeast Ohio: WCPN

Cincinnati: WVXU

State Impact Ohio



Oklahoma

Central and Northeast: KOSU

Oklahoma City: KGOU News

State Impact Oklahoma

Oregon

Oregon Public Radio



Pennsylvania

Central Pennsylvania: WITF News

Philadelphia: WHYY

Pittsburgh: WESA

Rhode Island

Rhobe Island Public Radio

South Carolina

SCETV Radio



South Dakota

South Dakota Public Broadcasting



Tennessee

Nashville: WPLN



Texas

Austin: KUT

Commerce: KETR

Dallas/Fort Worth/Denton: KERA

Houston Public Media: KUHF

Marfa: KRTS



Utah

Salt Lake City: KUER News

Utah Public Radio

Vermont

Vermont Public Radio



Virginia

Roanoke:WVTF



Washington

Seattle: KUOW

Spokane: Spokane Public Radio

West Virginia

West Virginia Public Radio

Wisconsin

Milwaukee: WUWM

Quad cities NPR (Rock Island, IL and Dubuque, IA): WVIK

Wyoming

WFUV (NY, NJ and Connecticut)

Wyoming Public Media

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.