Trump Didn't Have Permission To Use Adele's Songs

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Here's what Donald Trump might be thinking this morning.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ROLLING IN THE DEEP")

ADELE: (Singing) We could have had it all.

GREENE: What Trump had in Iowa was a second-place finish. Now during the campaign here, Trump used Adele's songs "Skyfall" and "Rolling In The Deep" at rallies, but Adele spokesperson told Britain's Independent newspaper that Trump doesn't have permission to use those songs. Maybe Trump will respond, never mind, I'll find someone like you. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.