The Morning After: Donald Trump Rails On 'Dishonorable' Ted Cruz

In a news conference that was supposed to serve as a victory lap after the Republican National Convention, Donald Trump went on the offensive against Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Trump said that even if Cruz offered an endorsement he would not take it. "I don't want his endorsement," Trump said. "If he gives it, I won't accept it, just so you understand."

Trump also referred once again to a conspiracy theory linking Cruz's father to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

"I think he's a lovely guy, a lovely guy," Trump said about Cruz's father. "All I did was point out the fact that on the cover of the National Enquirer, there was a picture of him and crazy Lee Harvey Oswald having breakfast. Now Ted never denied that it was his father."

Trump was, of course, reacting to Cruz's speech at the convention. Cruz did not endorse Trump. Instead he urged Republicans to "vote your conscience." Trump said that Cruz changed his speech at the last minute and that was "dishonorable."

"You are bound by the speech and bound by the pledge," Trump said referencing a pledge the GOP candidates signed saying they would support the eventual nominee.

Trump also addressed attacks during the campaign on Cruz's wife, Heidi, saying he didn't start the fight (remember this?). Trump added that he really liked Heidi, and she was the only thing their children had going for them.

Cruz defended his convention speech during a breakfast with the Texas delegation on Thursday. "I am not in the habit of supporting people who attack my wife and attack my family," Cruz said.

