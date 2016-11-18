This Week In Race: Sisterhood, Immigration, And The 'Official Shoe Of White People'

Yep. President-elect Donald J. Trump. That's still a thing. So while you continue to process that, we wanted to catch you up on some of some things you ought to read, hear and watch around the world of race and culture. And — good news — not all of it is election-related. (Okay a lot, but not all.) So.

The Post-Election Hangover Continues (pass the Alka-Seltzer)

Never mind trying to understand the mindset of victors in last week's election, says Baratunde Thurston in a (long-but-worth-it) Vox column. Thurston says there's gotta be multilateral, not unilateral, outreach if that much-talked-about healing is going to begin. But he wants to stay mad for a few more minutes. Thurston, Vox.

Amidst all the hand-wringing and angst about how the Trump campaign revealed all the ill will toward those who are different by race, ethnicity gender or sexual orientation, Hus Hsu at The New Yorker says, nah! That bigotry? It was there all the time. Hsu, The New Yorker.

Writer Amy Alexander isn't feeling the sisterhood from the 53% of white women in the 43-54-year-old demographic who voted for Donald Trump. She has words in The Root. Alexander, The Root.

Lots of immigration news, some good, some bad:

From NPR's the Two Way, the latest about a Korean-American who turns out to be Korean, period. He's about to be deported back to the country of his birth; a country he doesn't remember. And he's not the only person in this situation. Domonoske, NPR.

Well, looks like people who want to build That Wall are going to have to find other property to build it on: The Tohono O'Odham Nation tribal leaders say "not in our back yard..." Carrie Jung, from NPR Member Station KJZZ in Phoenix, Ariz. reports. Jung, KJZZ.

Far, far away, in an alternate universe somewhere:

Someone is seriously suggesting that there be a registry for Muslims, just in case, you know, the government needs to find them at the last minute. Code Switch's Kat Chow reports on who's trying to revive the plan, and why. Chow, Code Switch.

A Neo Nazi group has declared New Balance the "Official Shoes of White People." (Really. They're serious.) Apparently New Balance shoes are the only athletic shoes still made in the US, and receive stiff competition from shoes manufactured abroad. The company was against the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), fearing it would leave them at a competitive disadvantage. For the Neo Nazis, the enemy of their enemy is their friend. Or something. New Balance fans who aren't Neo Nazis responded by torching or tossing their shoes. New Balance responds. Mettler, Washington Post.

And don't miss:

NYT Magazine writer Nikole Hannah-Jones' excellent piece on her visit to her home state, Iowa. She wanted to find out how people who voted for Barack Obama in 2008 were moved to vote for Donald Trump last week. She writes about it in The End of the Post-Racial Myth. Jones, New York Times.

Finally, a little advice:

Thanksgiving is next week, and it could end up being a tough one, people. Besides the obligatory drunk uncle asking—again—why you aren't married yet, and the Nana who wants to tell you it's not too late to spend more time at church, and your mom insisting everyone turn off his/her cellphone (wait...what?), there will be discussions about politics that will be more heated than the yam casserole. Trust. But we have help: a mini-roundup of how to get through the day and still stay close to your people. You're welcome.

Gail Rosenblum at the Minneapolis Star Tribune says go anyway, just make your visit shorter. (Maybe leave before Drunk Uncle starts to rant?).

Our play cousins, Wesley Morris and Jenna Wortham over at the New York Times, talked with Times food writer Sam Sifton about the various ways to deal with the conflict. Sifton urges us to "practice radical acceptance of where you are and who you're with." After all, it's a couple of hours, right? Jenna has another solution: forgoing the gravy and mashed potatoes for a trip abroad. Listen and be warned: It will make you hungry.

And a heads up: the Code Switch podcast will deal with post-election tension at Thanksgiving, too. Check it out next Wed.

Finally, a little help from Leathershirts. His 2015 Vine on reactions to out stuff people might say at Thanksgiving will give you a roadmap on how you might look when Drunk Uncle goes off.

