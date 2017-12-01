Friday News Roundup - International

America’s Ambassador to the United Nations says North Korea’s latest missile launch brings the world closer to war.

A war criminal at The Hague dies after drinking poison in court.

And it’s been a mixed week for relations between the United States and the United Kingdom.

.@Theresa_May, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2017

Straightforward from here:

1. Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle

2. Prince Harry gains US citizenship

3. California Governor Prince Harry of Wales

— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 27, 2017

All this and more on the International News Roundup.

GUESTS

Moises Naim, Distinguished fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and chief international columnist, El Pais; author of “The End of Power: From Boardrooms to Battlefields and Churches to States, Why Being in Charge Isn’t What It Used to Be”; @MoisesNaim

Jennifer Williams, Deputy foreign editor, Vox; co-host of Vox’s foreign affairs podcast, “Worldly”; @jenn_ruth

Mark Landler, White House correspondent, The New York Times; author of “Alter Egos: Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and the Twilight Struggle Over American Power”; @MarkLandler

