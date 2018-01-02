The Future Of America's Relationship With Africa

What is the United States doing in Africa under the Trump administration?

The president’s point man on Africa, Ambassador Donald Yamamoto, says we’re there to support and assist African nations.

It’s a busy time, with the ongoing investigation into the deaths of four U.S. servicemen who were killed in an ambush in Niger last year.

GUESTS

Donald Yamamoto, Acting assistant secretary of State for African Affairs; former ambassador to Ethiopia and Djibouti

