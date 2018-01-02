© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government

The Future Of America's Relationship With Africa

WAMU 88.5
Published January 2, 2018 at 9:18 AM CST
Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Donald Yamamoto testifies before the House Foreign Affairs Committee about the Obama Administration's decision to send 100 Special Forces soldiers to Africa's Great Lakes Region to advise troops there on the killing or capture of Joseph Kony and other commanders in the Lord's Resistance Army October 25, 2011 in Washington, DC.
What is the United States doing in Africa under the Trump administration?

The president’s point man on Africa, Ambassador Donald Yamamoto, says we’re there to support and assist African nations.

It’s a busy time, with the ongoing investigation into the deaths of four U.S. servicemen who were killed in an ambush in Niger last year.

GUESTS

Donald Yamamoto, Acting assistant secretary of State for African Affairs; former ambassador to Ethiopia and Djibouti

