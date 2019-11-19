© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Special Report: Takeaways From Day 3 Of Testimony In The Public Impeachment Hearings

By Ailsa Chang,
Mary Louise Kelly
Published November 19, 2019 at 8:52 PM CST
Former State Department special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and former National Security Council Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs Tim Morrison testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday during the third day of open hearings in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump.
Former State Department special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and former National Security Council Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs Tim Morrison testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday during the third day of open hearings in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

Four witnesses testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump: Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Pence; Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council adviser; Kurt Volker, the former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine; and Tim Morrison, a former National Security Council adviser. Click the audio link to listen to a special broadcast of NPR hosts and reporters offering analysis on the significant moments of the day.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Politics & Government
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered,NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly