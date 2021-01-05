© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government

Georgia Senate Runoffs Special Coverage

By Brandon Carter
Published January 5, 2021 at 6:49 PM CST
Listen to NPR's special coverage of the Senate runoffs in Georgia beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
Update at 10 p.m. ET: Live special coverage fromNPR member station WABEhas ended.

Control of the U.S. Senate is on the line in two highly anticipated runoff elections in Georgia on Tuesday.

Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are facing off against Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively, after none of the candidates achieved a majority of the vote on Nov. 3.

Follow live election results on NPR.org.

Both President Trump and President-elect Joe Biden traveled to Georgia to campaign on behalf of the candidates, and hundreds of millions of dollars were spent on advertising ahead of election day on Tuesday.

The runoffs come after Biden narrowly defeated Trump in the state in the 2020 presidential race, becoming the first Democrat since Bill Clinton in 1992 to win the state.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Brandon Carter
Brandon Carter is an assistant producer on NPR's Washington Desk. He manages the NPR Politics social media accounts, writes and produces stories for the web and writes for the NPR Politics weekly newsletter.
See stories by Brandon Carter