Takeaways from Tuesday's primaries in Wisconsin and Minnesota
Tuesday’s primaries in Wisconsin and Minnesota had some surprising results.
In Minnesota, the progressive Democrat Peggy Flanagan won, while in Wisconsin, the far-left candidate Francesca Hong lost by a very narrow margin. We look at what these primaries mean for the midterms in November.
Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Jessica Taylor, Senate and governors editor for The Cook Political Report.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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