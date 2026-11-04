Chuck Schumer heralds Democrats' 'generational remake' of Senate

Midterms coverage: Live results | Takeaways | Stories around the country

Stay connected: NPR Politics Podcast | NPR Politics newsletter | NPR app

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters Wednesday that the massive blue wave that brought Democrats control of the House and Senate signifies a "generational remake of the Senate map."

"These voters did not give us the majority so we can do whatever we want," the New York Democrat said outside the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in Washington, D.C. "They entrusted us with the majority to do what they — the American people — want."

Democrats secured major gains in red states President Trump has previously carried, including Iowa, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas. Their victories include a history-making win in Kansas, which hasn't sent a Democrat to the Senate in 94 years.

Schumer, who is poised to become Senate Majority leader in January, credited these wins to a crop of candidates who "knew how to tailor their message to the states."

Democrats now have a 54-seat majority, including the two independent senators who caucus with the party. Two races have still not been called: Alaska and Mississippi.

Schumer vowed that "relief is on the way" for voters, and acknowledged that some remain skeptical that Democrats will deliver. He said Democrats are intent on bringing down the cost of living, ending the Iran war, and undertaking investigations into the White House to address allegations of corruption.

"The days of Trump's supplicant Senate are over," Schumer declared.

President Trump hasn't shied away from saying he will use his veto pen on Democratic legislative priorities, but has also signaled some openness to cutting deals with the new Democratic-controlled Congress.

"We are going to work hard to drive costs down with the president or without him," Schumer said.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Loading...