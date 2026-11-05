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What the midterm elections reveal about American voters

WBUR
Published November 5, 2026 at 11:10 AM CST

The midterm elections have shifted the balance of power in Washington, raising questions about what motivated voters and how the results compare with past elections.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Princeton University history professor Julian Zelizer about the historic significance of the results and what a divided government could mean for President Trump’s final two years in office.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Government & Politics