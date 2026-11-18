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Next year, Black women from the Democratic Party will be leading most government agencies in Georgia alongside the first ever Black woman elected governor anywhere in the U.S. DorMiya Vance with WABE reports on what the new leadership means for Black women.

DORMIYA VANCE, BYLINE: Georgia voters made it clear they wanted to see a change in who represents them next year.

MAUI BIGELOW: Every time there's a fire, y'all call Black women.

VANCE: Maui Bigelow (ph) cast her ballot in a south Atlanta suburb on Election Day. She said it was a pivotal moment to get more Black women into state government. That night, Democrats swept offices and celebrated historic wins. In Georgia, every state government office on the ballot went to Democrats. And Black women now hold eight of those 10 positions, including attorney general, secretary of state and, of course, governor.

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KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS: Thank you, Georgia. I am honored to be your 84th governor.

VANCE: Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, a former mayor of Atlanta, beat Republican billionaire Rick Jackson, becoming the country's first-ever Black woman elected governor. She didn't emphasize her identity in her campaign. Still, voters were ready to give new candidates a chance, says Tammy Greer, a political scientist at Georgia State University.

TAMMY GREER: So the political environment happened. These women had the audacity to come forward. And they were able to get their message to translate across demographics.

VANCE: And when the state legislature convenes next year, Georgia will also have more Black women representatives. Greer says such prominence is new.

GREER: For so long, Black women have been in the background who have pushed others ahead of themselves while doing all the work.

VANCE: The governor is pretty powerful in Georgia. Bottoms can appoint and fill thousands of positions in state government. And she'll have a say over the state budget. Bottoms will have an ally leading the statehouse because Democrats won the majority there. Carolyn Hugley has been a state representative for over 30 years. She's nominated to become speaker of the House. She'd be Georgia's first Black woman in that role. She says this incoming class of Black women will be judged under a microscope.

CAROLYN HUGLEY: Sometimes people have unrealistic expectations of African American women in particular.

VANCE: She says she has dealt with prejudice and judgment throughout her career, including comments about her hairstyles and her clothes. And she expects harsh criticism ahead.

HUGLEY: That has always been a part of being a Black woman in America. And this is not new territory for me. I've been a Black woman for a long time.

VANCE: Hugley says, based on her experience, it's crucial that new leaders stay focused on their responsibilities as elected officials and not be distracted by any unreasonable backlash.

For NPR News, I'm DorMiya Vance in Atlanta.

(SOUNDBITE OF GLADYS KNIGHT AND THE PIPS SONG, "MIDNIGHT TRAIN TO GEORGIA") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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