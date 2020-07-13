Capitol Notes: Takeaways From The Wisconsin Republican Party Convention

By 1 hour ago
  • Marti Mikkelson and JR Ross discuss the week in politics in "Capitol Notes."
    Chuck Quirmbach

The Wisconsin Republican Party held its annual state convention over the weekend in Green Bay.  About 300 people attended the two-day in-person event in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.  Masks were available, but few people wore them, and participants sat close to each other.  The GOP took the opposite approach of state Democrats, who held an all-virtual convention last month.

Speakers at the Republican convention included a couple of top advisers to President Trump.  They blasted Democrats for “allowing mobs to destroy our cities” and referred to Trump as a “law and order” president who would win over Black voters in November. Democrats dismissed the comments as rhetoric, laced with lies and conspiracy theories. 

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, JR Ross of WisPolitics.com told WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson that the convention yielded several takeaways.

Related Content

Capitol Notes: What Would The November Election Look Like With Limits On In-Person Early Voting?

By Jul 6, 2020
Maayan Silver

A federal appeals court panel has upheld some voting restrictions in Wisconsin just four months before the November presidential election. They include limits on in-person early voting hours to two weeks before an election -- and a return to requiring people to live in a district for 28 days, not 10, before they can vote.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, JR Ross of WisPolitics.com discusses the winners and losers of the ruling with WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson. He also describes what the November presidential election might look like if the ruling stands.  

Capitol Notes: Flurry Of Presidential Campaign Stops Highlight Wisconsin's Importance In November

By Jun 29, 2020
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence made separate stops in Wisconsin last week, while surrogates for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held a virtual event here. Both sides took swipes at each other during their appearances.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson asked Jeff Mayers of wispolitics.com if all the attention signals Wisconsin’s importance in the November election.

Capitol Notes: Thompson Faces Big Challenges As Interim UW System President

By Jun 22, 2020
Maayan Silver

Former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson is back in the public eye. The Board of Regents announced late last week that Thompson will be the interim UW System president while the search continues for a permanent replacement for Ray Cross, who is retiring. Thompson will assume the job on July 1, after the lone finalist for the position took himself out of the running.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, WUWM's Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com what he thinks an interim Thompson presidency will look like.  He says it won't be easy.

Capitol Notes: Biden Promises Racial Justice In Speech To Wisconsin Democrats

By Jun 15, 2020
Katie Wheeler / flickr

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin held its annual state convention on Friday night, virtually instead of in-person because of the coronavirus. Elected officials gave speeches, and then it was time for the headliner – presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

He talked about the death of George Floyd while in police custody, and said the country needs to confront systemic racism. In a swipe at Republican President Donald Trump, Biden said he’ll restore “real leadership” to the White House.