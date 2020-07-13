Capitol Notes: Takeaways From The Wisconsin Republican Party Convention

WUWM's Marti Mikkelson speaks with JR Ross of wispolitics.com for this week"s "Capitol Notes."

The Wisconsin Republican Party held its annual state convention over the weekend in Green Bay. About 300 people attended the two-day in-person event in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Masks were available, but few people wore them, and participants sat close to each other. The GOP took the opposite approach of state Democrats, who held an all-virtual convention last month.

Speakers at the Republican convention included a couple of top advisers to President Trump. They blasted Democrats for “allowing mobs to destroy our cities” and referred to Trump as a “law and order” president who would win over Black voters in November. Democrats dismissed the comments as rhetoric, laced with lies and conspiracy theories.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, JR Ross of WisPolitics.com told WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson that the convention yielded several takeaways.