Johnson Controls To Move All Downtown Milwaukee Employees To Glendale Campus

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Johnson Controls has announced it will soon consolidate all 1,300 employees from their downtown Milwaukee offices into their Glendale campus.
    Johnson Controls has announced it will soon consolidate all 1,300 employees from their downtown Milwaukee offices into their Glendale campus.
    Raysonho / Wikimedia Commons

It has been just over five years since Johnson Controls merged with Tyco International and moved its headquarters from Milwaukee to Cork, Ireland.

Johnson Controls began in Milwaukee in the late 19th century and has been a staple in the city’s business scene over the past three centuries. The company first got its start from the invention of the thermostat and the ability to control temperature inside buildings, their business has expanded to include many facets over the years, including car batteries, parts for oil and gas mining and cyber security.

But the company has announced plans to leave its downtown Milwaukee complex at 507 E. Michigan St. and consolidate all Milwaukee-area employees into their Glendale campus.

Johnson Controls currently owns seven buildings downtown that house 1,300 employees. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel commercial development reporter Tom Daykin says those buildings becoming available means opportunity for change in downtown.

“Once they sell these buildings, Johnson Controls will lease them back for up to two years as it moves its operations from downtown to Glendale, so it’s not like they’re going to leave immediately. But eventually those buildings are going to be available for new uses and I suspect office is not the highest and best use for those properties,” he says.

Daykin says that downtown Milwaukee already has a surplus of available office space and with the pandemic changing how companies look at how much office space they need as working from home becomes more common, the market is only going to have a larger surplus.

“I would not be surprised if at least a portion of those buildings are converted to residential uses, we seem to have strong demand for housing, apartments — particularly higher end apartments throughout the downtown area,” he says.

The conversion could happen through a mix of repurposing and tearing down. Daykin says that more historic buildings, of which Johnson Controls owns at least one building that dates back to the 1890s, have lately been purchased and repurposed into residential or other uses. But that less historic or smaller buildings could be targets for tearing down and building a completely new structure.

Tags: 
Lake Effect
WUWM
development
Downtown Milwaukee
Johnson Controls

Related Content

World's Tallest Wooden Building Might Soon Join Milwaukee Skyline

By Julian Hayda Apr 20, 2020
New Land Enterprises

There have been a lot of environmental stories coming out of the coronavirus pandemic — but one environmental win that has little to do with the pandemic is flying under the radar right here in Milwaukee.

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Common Council will vote on whether or not to approve a revision to the plans of Ascent, a planned high-rise apartment building in downtown. If approved, Ascent will become the tallest wooden structure in the world after Mjøstårnet, an 18-story wooden skyscraper that went up in Norway last year.

Through The Pandemic, Commercial Development Continues In Milwaukee

By , & Jan 11, 2021
RACHEL WIESNER

The coronavirus pandemic has crippled many parts of Milwaukee’s economy. Businesses have had to rely on government funding and are adapting their services to safely to stay open.

But one industry that has been relatively unaffected from the pandemic has been commercial development.

Tom Daykin has been reporting on commercial development for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel since 1995 and he says many of the projects that opened in 2020 were able to survive because they were already so far along.

How The Pandemic Could Impact Milwaukee's Urban Planning Future

By Becca Schimmel & Jan 11, 2021
F11PHOTO/FOTOLIA

Cities like Milwaukee have been forced to change much of how space is used over the past year. Office cubicles sit empty, restaurants have had to close their doors and more people are working from home than ever.

These changes have forced people and companies to make the best of the situation, and some of these changes might be here to stay when the pandemic ends.

Oak Creek Development Atop Former Brownfield Could Create A Unique Community

By Dec 9, 2020
Rinka +

Over the last decade, Oak Creek has been evolving and city leaders believe a new housing development will continue that trend.

Oak Creek’s evolution began when a former major manufacturing plant site was reimagined as a 21st century town square, with an adjacent restored wetland.