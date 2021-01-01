'Latino Wisconsin' Documents The Impact, Importance & Influence Of The State's Latino Community

By 2 hours ago
  • Latino children under 18 years old make up 15% of Milwaukee's population.
    Latino children under 18 years old make up 15% of Milwaukee's population.
    Ralph Pabst / Latino WI Films,LLC

For four years, Milwaukee journalist Georgia Pabst and media producer Ralph Pabst worked to document the Latino community’s impact in Wisconsin. Narrated by voices in the Latino community, the documentary film, Latino Wisconsin, looks at five different regions of impact — from farm workers to future entrepreneurs.

What comes through in the film is that while overcoming poverty, education barriers and immigration and civil rights challenges, the Latino community in Wisconsin has and will continue to contribute to the economic livelihood and growth of the state.

The first of five chapters begins with the impact of immigrant Mexican labor in Wisconsin’s most iconic industry — dairy. Pabst explains why: "Dairy is the signature industry of Wisconsin, or the dairy state. And the dairy state would collapse, according to farmers and the dairy industry, were it not for immigrant labor — Mexican immigrant labor."

The film moves on from the frigid farmland to Arcadia, where the influx of Latino immigrants make up the majority of the workforce for the giant Ashley Furniture factory. Latino Wisconsin does not fall to the common trope of measuring the value of Latino immigrants solely by their economic contributions, but the film pushes further by also documenting the civil rights contributions that Latino activist groups pushed for in the '60s in '70s.

>> Watch the film

Today, it's children, who make up 15% of Milwaukee's population, who are making an outsized impact on the city. Chapter four details how this demographic has sparked competition for students from public, charter and choice schools — reshaping the face of education in the city.

In the final chapter, the film explores how through the years many Latino entrepreneurs have blazed the trail in building business and community. And finally ends with its thesis: Latinos are key not only to the city of Milwaukee’s future, but also to the state of Wisconsin.

Tags: 
race
Latinos
WUWM News
WUWM
immigration

Related Content

Is It Time To Retire The Term 'The Latino Vote?'

By & Nov 12, 2020
freshidea / stock.adobe.com

In 2020, Latinos became the largest minority voting bloc in the United States. To put that into perspective, a young Latino turns 18 every 30 seconds. And as votes were tabulated last week, the power of the Latino vote was demonstrated.

It both gave President Donald Trump the numbers to win Florida and President-elect Joe Biden the numbers to flip a historically red state like Arizona.

Living Undocumented In Wisconsin: A Student's Story

By Feb 28, 2020
COURTESY OF AIMEE NAVARRO VILLEGAS

Milwaukee is home to about one-third of Wisconsin’s undocumented immigrants — an estimated 30,000 people.  As part of our series about undocumented immigrants, we talk to a 21-year-old DACA recipient who's navigating the uncertain landscape.

Her name is Aimeé Navarro Villegaz, and she is a very busy college student.

Living Undocumented In Wisconsin: A Mother's Story

By Feb 26, 2020
abemos / stock.adobe.com

It's estimated that there are 86,000 undocumented residents living in Wisconsin. About one-third live in Milwaukee. The majority of undocumented residents have been here for more than a decade. They come from a variety of countries. The top three are Mexico, India and China. 

In a three-part series, WUWM is highlighting the stories of three undocumented Latino immigrants from different families to learn more about the barriers and worries they face. 

Living Undocumented In Wisconsin: An Entrepreneur's Story

By Feb 28, 2020
Courtesy of Jose Flores

There are an estimated 86,000 people living in Wisconsin without permanent legal status. In our series, Living Undocumented In Wisconsin, we bring you the story of a man who's just established his own business and says he's here to stay.

Meet Jose Flores.

Jose was 19 when he came to the United States from Mexico 22 years ago. For 18 of those years, he worked for a Waukesha company as a painter. Jose says he often experienced racism from his coworkers.