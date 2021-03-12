Listen MKE: How Is COVID-19 Affecting Minority Business Owners?

WUWM has been partnering with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Public Library on an initiative called Listen MKE. Its goal: help north side residents get the information they want and need.

Even before COVID-19, minority owned businesses were more likely to fail than others. It’s been a year since Wisconsin, along with states across the country shut down over fears about the spread of the virus. COVID-19 has added more stress for a lot of businesses.

Join us for a conversation with Gaulien Smith, owner of Gee’s Clippers and Clifton Phelps, Vice President of Business Development for JCP Construction, about how COVID-19 has impacted their businesses.

Watch live on Facebook at Noon on Tuesday, March 16.

The conversation will be hosted by WUWM’s Teran Powell as a part of our series on minority business owners — COVID Earners.