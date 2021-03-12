Listen MKE: How Is COVID-19 Affecting Minority Business Owners?

By 48 minutes ago
  • Before the pandemic, minority owned businesses were more likely to fail than others.
    Before the pandemic, minority owned businesses were more likely to fail than others.
    New Africa / stock.adobe.com

WUWM has been partnering with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Public Library on an initiative called Listen MKE. Its goal: help north side residents get the information they want and need.

Even before COVID-19, minority owned businesses were more likely to fail than others. It’s been a year since Wisconsin, along with states across the country shut down over fears about the spread of the virus. COVID-19 has added more stress for a lot of businesses.

Join us for a conversation with Gaulien Smith, owner of Gee’s Clippers and Clifton Phelps, Vice President of Business Development for JCP Construction, about how COVID-19 has impacted their businesses.

Watch live on Facebook at Noon on Tuesday, March 16.

The conversation will be hosted by WUWM’s Teran Powell as a part of our series on minority business owners — COVID Earners.

Tags: 
Listen MKE

Related Content

Listen MKE: Spoken Word Artist Kondwani Fidel

By Feb 17, 2021
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Facebook

WUWM has been partnering with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Public Library on an initiative called Listen MKE. Its goal: help north side residents get the information they want and need.

On Feb. 24, Listen MKE welcomed writer and spoken word artist Kondwani Fidel.

Listen MKE: Milwaukee's Car Theft Crisis

By James Causey Feb 15, 2021
Screenshot / Facebook

WUWM has been partnering with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Public Library on an initiative called Listen MKE. Its goal: help north side residents get the information they want and need.

Listen MKE: Why Communities Of Color Are More Hesitant To Get The COVID-19 Vaccine

By & & Talis Shelbourne Jan 26, 2021
Screenshot / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Facebook

WUWM has been partnering with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Public Library on an initiative called Listen MKE. Its goal: help north side residents get the information they want and need.

This Listen MKE conversation focuses on COVID-19 and we're talking about hesitancy toward the COVID-19 vaccine. As distribution continues across the country — including here in Wisconsin — many are anxious to get the shot, but many are not; especially in communities of color.

Listen MKE: Milwaukeeans Share Experiences, Challenges Of Contracting COVID-19

By Earl Arms & Arnitta Holliman Jan 14, 2021
Screenshot / WUWM / Facebook

WUWM has been partnering with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Public Library on an initiative called Listen MKE. Its goal: help north side residents get the information they want and need.

This Listen MKE conversation focuses on COVID-19 and the devastating effect it's had on Milwaukee’s Black community. Many of the survivors face unique physical and mental health challenges.