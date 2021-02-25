UWM Professor Talks About The Current State And Future Of Online Education

Tom Luljak talks with professor and chair of UWM’s School of Education’s Department of Administrative Leadership Simone Conceição.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began and schools around the world started moving classes online, it was an incredibly disruptive experience for many. Students at every age level found themselves having to adapt to a new way of learning, and the same was true for teachers, some of whom had never taught online before.

Now, nearly a year later, online instruction remains the norm for many. So how are we doing? Are students succeeding in the new learning environment? Will online classes be as taught as frequently when the pandemic ends?

On this edition of UWM Today we are going to try to answer those questions as we talk to one of the national leaders in online education — Simone Conceição. Conceição is professor and chair of UWM’s School of Education’s Department of Administrative Leadership. She has spent the past three decades researching how technology can transform the classroom experience.