Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: Cleaning Local Waterways, Arts Funding, Milwaukee Music Roundup

Published March 2, 2021 at 7:10 AM CST

Tuesday on Lake Effect

We learn about a massive project to clean up Milwaukee’s waterways. Then, David Lee from Imagine MKE makes the case for changes to arts funding in Milwaukee. Then, revisit the latest Listen MKE which featured spoken word artist and author Kondwani Fidel. Plus, hear some great songs coming from local musicians for this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Guests:

  • Dave Misky, assistant executive director of the Redevelopment Authority for the City of Milwaukee; Jennifer Bolger Berceda, executive director of Milwaukee Riverkeeper; Brennan Dow, Milwaukee Estuary and Sheboygan River Area of Concern Coordinator with the Wisconsin DNR
  • David Lee, CEO of Imagine MKE
  • Kodwani Fidel, spoken word artist and author
  • Matt Wild, co-found of Milwaukee Record
