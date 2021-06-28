Monday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee County Parks, Basketball Physical Stress, 'Changing the Game,' Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we get an update on the state of the Milwaukee County Parks system. Then, learn about the physical stress basketball players experience, especially with this season’s unique schedule. We speak with the director of the documentary Changing the Game, which follows three transgender high school athletes. And the latest Bubbler Talk explores some of Milwaukee’s distilleries.
Guests:
- Guy Smith, executive director of Milwaukee County Parks
- Chris Simenz, clinical professor in the Department of Physical Therapy and Exercise Science at Marquette University
- Michael Barnett, director of the documentary Changing the Game
- Bubbler Talk
- Hayward Williams, singer-songwriter