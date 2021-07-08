Thursday on Lake Effect: Skin Sun Protection, George Marshall Clark Lynching, 'Forgotten Voices', 'Alone Bird' Book
Today on Lake Effect, we’ll learn about the importance of protecting your skin from the sun, and the best ways to do it. We’ll tell you about the 1861 lynching of George Marshall Clark in Milwaukee. We’ll look at Skylight Music Theatre’s latest production celebrating forgotten Black artists. Plus, we’ll speak with the author of “Alone Bird: A Story About Autism.”
Guests:
- Dr. Edit Olasz Harken, associate professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Clayborn Benson, founder & executive director of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society
- Amelia Peace, author of “Alone Bird: A Story About Autism”
- Sheri Williams Pannell, director of Forgotten Voices; Christie Chiles Twillie, music director of Forgotten Voices