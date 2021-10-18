Monday on Lake Effect: sports fanaticism, nursing shortage, Milwaukee River Greenway book, Bubbler Talk, new boa species
Today on Lake Effect, we’ll learn about the good and bad mental health implications of being a sports fanatic. Then, we'll learn about the nationwide nursing shortage and how it's impacting hospitals in Wisconsin. We’ll tell you about a new book that celebrates the progression of the Milwaukee River Greenway. Bubbler Talk will explain why Thiensville is its own town, despite being contained inside another. Plus, we’ll learn about a new species of boa and how the Milwaukee Public Museum assisted in the discovery.
Guests:
- Dr. Stephen Franzoi, professor emeritus of psychology at Marquette University
- Mary Beth Kingston, chief nursing officer for Advocate Aurora Health
- Eddee Daniel, author of ‘The Milwaukee River Greenway: A Wealth of Nature in the Heart of the City’
- Bubbler Talk
- Bob Henderson, Milwaukee Public Museum Emeritus Curator of Herpetology; Dr. Graham Reynolds, herpetologist at University of North Carolina at Asheville