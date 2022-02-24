© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Thursday on Lake Effect: war in Ukraine, ballot drop boxes, 'American Reckoning' documentary, Woke Wednesdays 414

Published February 24, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we get a local perspective on what’s happening in Ukraine. Then, learn why a conservative law firm is suing over the state’s use of election drop boxes. We hear about the documentary, American Reckoning, which investigates the unsolved murder of a civil rights activist in Mississippi. Plus, meet the woman behind the Woke Wednesdays 414 Instagram account.

Guests:

  • Julian Hayda, Ukrainian-American journalist & seminarian
  • Rick Essenberg, president and general counsel at Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty
  • Yoruba Richen & Brad Lichtenstein, co-directors and co-producers of American Reckoning
  • Christina Boyd, creator of the Woke Wednesdays 414
