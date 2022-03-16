Wednesday on Lake Effect: MPD 5th District death & shooting, Wisconsin PFAs lawsuit, Irish Milwaukee, Purim
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the recent death of a man in police custody and a shooting that happened at Milwaukee's 5th District police station. Then, learn about a lawsuit filed over PFAs contamination, contaminating Wisconsin's drinking Water. Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, we look at how Irish people helped make the city of Milwaukee what it is today. Plus, learn about Purim.
Guests:
- Elliot Hughes, reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Tony Wilkin Gibart, attorney and the executive director for Midwest Environmental Advocates
- Carl Baehr, author of From the Emerald Isle to the Cream City: A History of the Irish in Milwaukee
- Cantor David Barash, of Congregation Emanuel Bne Jeshurun