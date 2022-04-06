Wednesday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee mayoral election results, Rooted MKE, 5 things to do in Milwaukee, Hmong Museum
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the results of Milwaukee’s first Mayoral Election without an incumbent in nearly 20 years. Then, learn about Rooted MKE, a BIPOC children's bookstore and literacy center, recently opened in Milwaukee. We learn about five things to do in Milwaukee this month. Plus, look at the Hmong Museum at the Hmong American Friendship Association.
Guests:
- Maayan Silver, WUWM news reporter
- Ashley Valentine, owner of Rooted MKE
- Adam Carr, deputy editor for community engagement at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
- Lo Neng Kiatoukaysy, executive director of the Hmong American Friendship Association
- Kenneth Lock, pastor at Evolve Church, Milwaukee Bucks head chaplain and team barber