© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: reporting in Ukraine, diversifying Wisconsin tribal income, fast fashion's climate impact, Healing: When a Nurse Becomes a Patient

Published April 20, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we get a firsthand perspective on what it’s like reporting on and living in wartorn Ukraine. Then, learn how the pandemic has pushed Wisconsin tribes to look into ventures outside of gaming. Our Earth Week series explores how fast fashion is contributing to climate change. Plus, learn what it was like for an oncology nurse to find herself navigating the healthcare system as a patient.

Guests:

  • Julian Hayda, freelance journalist reporting for NPR in Ukraine
  • Mario Koran, investigative reporter at Wisconsin Watch; Marlon WhiteEagle, president of the Ho-Chunk nation
  • Ashley Brooks, chair and instructor of the Fashion Department at Mount Mary University
  • Theresa Brown, nurse and author of Healing: When a Nurse Becomes a Patient
Lake Effect