Wednesday on Lake Effect: reporting in Ukraine, diversifying Wisconsin tribal income, fast fashion's climate impact, Healing: When a Nurse Becomes a Patient
Today on Lake Effect, we get a firsthand perspective on what it’s like reporting on and living in wartorn Ukraine. Then, learn how the pandemic has pushed Wisconsin tribes to look into ventures outside of gaming. Our Earth Week series explores how fast fashion is contributing to climate change. Plus, learn what it was like for an oncology nurse to find herself navigating the healthcare system as a patient.
Guests:
- Julian Hayda, freelance journalist reporting for NPR in Ukraine
- Mario Koran, investigative reporter at Wisconsin Watch; Marlon WhiteEagle, president of the Ho-Chunk nation
- Ashley Brooks, chair and instructor of the Fashion Department at Mount Mary University
- Theresa Brown, nurse and author of Healing: When a Nurse Becomes a Patient