Wednesday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin Medical Society on Roe v. Wade, Indigenous food chef, Stonewall author, tied houses & beer gardens
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the Wisconsin Medical Society about how physicians are handling the post-Roe landscape in the state. Then, learn about the James Beard Award's best new restaurant of the year, which focuses on indigenous food. We look at a book about Stonewall that's helping a younger generation better understand how the uprising impacted the gay rights movement. Plus, learn about tied houses and beer gardens in Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
- Dr. Jerry Halverson, chair of the board of directors for the Wisconsin Medical Society
- Ann Bausum, author of Stonewall: Breaking Out in the Fight for Gay Rights
- Sean Sherman, chef at Owamni
- Rob Novak, historic brewing experience coordinator at Old World Wisconsin