© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin Medical Society on Roe v. Wade, Indigenous food chef, Stonewall author, tied houses & beer gardens

Published June 29, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the Wisconsin Medical Society about how physicians are handling the post-Roe landscape in the state. Then, learn about the James Beard Award's best new restaurant of the year, which focuses on indigenous food. We look at a book about Stonewall that's helping a younger generation better understand how the uprising impacted the gay rights movement. Plus, learn about tied houses and beer gardens in Wisconsin.

Guests:

  • Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
  • Dr. Jerry Halverson, chair of the board of directors for the Wisconsin Medical Society
  • Ann Bausum, author of Stonewall: Breaking Out in the Fight for Gay Rights
  • Sean Sherman, chef at Owamni
  • Rob Novak, historic brewing experience coordinator at Old World Wisconsin
Lake Effect