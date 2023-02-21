Tuesday 2/21/23: teaching Black history, teacher publishes late student's book, Phobruary, Painted Caves
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how Black history is taught in schools and the challenges that part of our history is facing in classrooms. Then, learn how a local professor is honoring the legacy of a former student who passed away. We tell you about Phobruary and how to get your own bowl. Plus, meet the lead singer and producer of Milwaukee band Painted Caves and learn about their new music.
Guests:
- Lagarrett King, expert in Black History Education & associate professor of social studies at the University at Buffalo
- Jennifer Jordan, professor of sociology and urban studies at UW-Milwaukee
- Nate Walde, works at Vientiane; Cinthia Téllez Silva, economic development manager for VIA CDC
- Ali Lubbad, lead singer and producer for Painted Caves