Tuesday 6/20/23: Trinity Lutheran fire, Trans Handy Ma'am, Lake Effect Surf Shop, Live at Lake Effect

Published June 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the work being done to restore the historic Trinity Lutheran Church five years after a devastating fire. Then, the local TikToker known as the Trans Handy Ma’am shares how she helps people with home repair and informs the public about the trans community. We learn about the Midwest surfing scene from the owner of the Lake Effect Surf Shop in Shorewood. Plus, bring you the first episode of our new music series Live at Lake Effect.

Guests:

  • Reverend M. Douglas, Trinity Lutheran Church
  • Mercury Stardust, known as the Trans Handy Ma’am on TikTok
  • Jake Bresette, owner of the Lake Effect Surf Shop
  • Dead Horses, Milwaukee band
