Monday 9/11/23: Milwaukee real estate, Capitol Notes, Domes future, 9/11 anniversary, Sounds Like Milwaukee

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how investors are affecting real estate in Milwaukee, and get some tips for prospective home buyers. We explore efforts by Republicans to impeach state supreme court Justice Janet Protasiwicz. We tell you about the next steps for coming up with a long term plan for the Domes. A Milwaukee doctor shares his memories from 9/11 and how it created a connection between him and a patient. Plus, we bring you a new Sounds Like Milwaukee, where residents share their favorite sounds in the city.

