© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Monday, 12/04/23: UW system’s new direct admission program, Capitol Notes, MIAD’s LIVE AV event, Cat Figurine Mewseum

Published December 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the UW system’s new direct admission program. Then, we look at a new lawsuit challenging Act 10 on a new edition of Capitol Notes. We tell you about Milwaukee’s Neighborhood Traffic Management Program. We explore a Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design event that tasked sound artists with creating a score for silent films. Plus, we visit Redner’s Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum in Menomonee Falls.

Guests:

  • Julie Amon, Associate Vice President for Enrollment and Students Success at the UW System.
  • JR Ross, WisPolitics
  • Kevin Muhs, city engineer for Milwaukee
  • Shawn Redner, founder of Redner’s Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum
Lake Effect