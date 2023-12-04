Monday, 12/04/23: UW system’s new direct admission program, Capitol Notes, MIAD’s LIVE AV event, Cat Figurine Mewseum

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the UW system’s new direct admission program. Then, we look at a new lawsuit challenging Act 10 on a new edition of Capitol Notes. We tell you about Milwaukee’s Neighborhood Traffic Management Program. We explore a Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design event that tasked sound artists with creating a score for silent films. Plus, we visit Redner’s Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum in Menomonee Falls.

Guests:

