Monday, 12/04/23: UW system’s new direct admission program, Capitol Notes, MIAD’s LIVE AV event, Cat Figurine Mewseum
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the UW system’s new direct admission program. Then, we look at a new lawsuit challenging Act 10 on a new edition of Capitol Notes. We tell you about Milwaukee’s Neighborhood Traffic Management Program. We explore a Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design event that tasked sound artists with creating a score for silent films. Plus, we visit Redner’s Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum in Menomonee Falls.
Guests:
- Julie Amon, Associate Vice President for Enrollment and Students Success at the UW System.
- JR Ross, WisPolitics
- Kevin Muhs, city engineer for Milwaukee
- Shawn Redner, founder of Redner’s Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum