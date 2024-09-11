Wednesday 9/11/24: research your landlord, Ho-Chunk Dept. of Agriculture, cicada magic
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a tool that empowers Milwaukee renters. We learn about the Ho-Chunk Nation's newly developed Department of Agriculture. Plus, we explore the scientific, cultural and personal connections we have with the moon. We close with a mission to experience this summer's periodical cicada emergence.
Guests:
- John Johnson, research fellow at Marquette Law School's Lubar Center
- Hinu Smith, executive director of the Ho-Chunk Nation’s Department of Agriculture
- Tricia Gorby, director of UW-Madison Extension’s Natural Resource Institute
- Jean Creighton, astronomy contributor and the director of the Manfred Olsen Planetarium at UW-Milwaukee