Lake Effect

Wednesday 9/11/24: research your landlord, Ho-Chunk Dept. of Agriculture, cicada magic

Published September 11, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a tool that empowers Milwaukee renters. We learn about the Ho-Chunk Nation's newly developed Department of Agriculture. Plus, we explore the scientific, cultural and personal connections we have with the moon. We close with a mission to experience this summer's periodical cicada emergence.

Guests:

  • John Johnson, research fellow at Marquette Law School's Lubar Center
  • Hinu Smith, executive director of the Ho-Chunk Nation’s Department of Agriculture
  • Tricia Gorby, director of UW-Madison Extension’s Natural Resource Institute
  • Jean Creighton, astronomy contributor and the director of the Manfred Olsen Planetarium at UW-Milwaukee
