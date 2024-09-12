Thursday 9/12/24: Hazelnuts, green infrastructure, 'Reflections of Representation'
Today on Lake Effect, we learn why hazelnuts could be the solution to Wisconsin’s loss of dairy farms. Then, we speak with the executive director of the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District about the changes made to the city’s green infrastructure. Plus, WUWM Eric Von Fellow Nadya Kelly joins us to share what inspired her upcoming series called Reflections of Representation.
Guests:
- Jason Fischbach, co-leader of the Upper Midwest Hazelnut Development Initiative
- Kevin Shafer, executive director of the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District
- Terry Wezyk, machine tool instructor at MATC
- Ethan Tutaj-Blaz, MATC’s Uniquely Abled Academy participant