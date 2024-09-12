© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 9/12/24: Hazelnuts, green infrastructure, 'Reflections of Representation'

Published September 12, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn why hazelnuts could be the solution to Wisconsin’s loss of dairy farms. Then, we speak with the executive director of the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District about the changes made to the city’s green infrastructure. Plus, WUWM Eric Von Fellow Nadya Kelly joins us to share what inspired her upcoming series called Reflections of Representation.

