Lake Effect

Thursday 9/26/24: Rising ATV and UTV deaths, shipwrecks, Horicon Marsh

Published September 26, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today, we learn about an uptick in ATV and UTV deaths in Wisconsin and ways to prevent them. Then, we explore the Milwaukee Public Library’s Great Lakes Marine Collection which among many other things – documents shipwrecks. Plus, we help you plan a trip to Horicon Marsh in Wandering Wisconsin.

Guests:

