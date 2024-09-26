Thursday 9/26/24: Rising ATV and UTV deaths, shipwrecks, Horicon Marsh
Today, we learn about an uptick in ATV and UTV deaths in Wisconsin and ways to prevent them. Then, we explore the Milwaukee Public Library’s Great Lakes Marine Collection which among many other things – documents shipwrecks. Plus, we help you plan a trip to Horicon Marsh in Wandering Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Jake Holsclaw, off highway vehicle administrator for Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
- Grace Fuhr, events director for Historic Milwaukee
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice's Garden and the Fondy Food Center
- Tobias Fudge, special collections librarian at Milwaukee Public Library
- Anna Lardinois, author of "Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes"
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
- Liz Herzmann, wildlife conservation educator at Horicon Marsh