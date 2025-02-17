© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Monday 2/17/25: White House history, Thin Ice, forks in roads

Published February 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the chief education officer for the White House Historical Association. Then, we look at how this winter compares to last year when we had record warmth. Plus, we hear an essay from a Veterans Affairs employee sharing how the ‘Fork in the Road’ email to federal employees impacted them.

Guests:

